Insecurity: AMAC donates 30 cars to FCT police



The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has presented 30 security vehicles to the to Area Commands and divisions of Nigeria Police Force in order to help in combating crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Making the donation Monday in Abuja, under the supervision of the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, AMAC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Candido, said that crimes and all forms of insecurity in Nigeria have brought pains, anguish and untold hardship to Nigerians, hence the need to combat insecurity through greater attention to youths’ unemployment as “more youth are bombarding the unemployment market daily just as the number of street children is becoming alarming.”

He said: “This presentation would have been done quietly, but for the exigency of recurrent state of insecurity within and around us. The imperativeness of the donation of these security vehicles to the police formation lies in our burning desire to collaborate with other actors in the fight against crimes and criminalities that are building empires in our National Territory.

“Crimes and all forms of insecurity in Nigeria have brought pains, anguish, untold hardship to Nigerians and have as well hampered the developmental goals of the Nation. It becomes germane that we all rise up and heed to the clarion call to join this crusade against criminality and nip insecurity in the board, so we can have back our territorial peace.

“It is a common saying that security is everybody’s business. We have long taken this as part of our responsibilities in securing lives and property in the Abuja Municipal Area Council through our policies and programmes we developed immediately we assumed duty in 2016.

“Part of these programmes was the creation ot AMAC Marshal Guards, a security outfit geared towards tackling the security challenges in the Council and ultimately to provide intelligence gathering to other conventional security outfits, engaging in surveillance activities and rendering security services.

“In combating insecurity therefore, greater attention to youths’ unemployment is required, as more youths are bombarding the unemployment market daily just as the number of street children is becoming alarming.

“This increasing unemployment rate has been evidently noticed to have heightened insecurity in our society. Collectively, we must as citizens and residents of this country harness our capacity to proffer lasting solutions to these menace by joining the federal government in this fight especially in eradicating unemployment among youths through making jobs available by corporate organisations, both private and individuals, including all organs with employment capacity.

“In presenting these security vehicles today, the Council is making its modest contribution in the battle against insecurity in our communities and the entire Territory. It is hoped thus, that the Nigeria Police Force would find this gesture a boost to its relentless effort in the ongoing war against insecurity, crime and criminality which by the grace of Almighty God would be brought to an end sooner than we expect.

“We shall continue to provide our support in whichever way we can not only to the Nigeria Police force but to all other Security Outfits and relevant bodies so that together we would promote a better society for all.”

On her part, the Special Guest of Honour and FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said Candido had formed the commendable habit of initiating projects that will improve the lives of FCT residents, urging other council chairmen to emulate him.

She said: “I am aware that the need for this project arose from the Chairman’s desire to contribute in assisting the Police Force in fighting crimes within the Area Council in particular, and by extension the Federal Capital Territory. In August 2021, I also inaugurated some landmark projects by the Council Chairman such as the constructed office block, the Jiwa Community Town Hall, AMAC Community Radio, Karshi Community Plaza, amongst others.

“Since my assumption to office as FCT Minister of State, I have inaugurated more laudable projects in Abuja Municipal Area Council than any other Area Council in the Territory. With the increasing reliance on technology, it is becoming more and more essential to secure every aspect of our environment. And to state the obvious, security begins with good prevention and basic knowledge.

“It has been observed that since the outbreak of the coronavirus and government declaration of state of emergency, commercial burglaries have almost doubled in major cities across Nigeria. Reason being, thieves are targeting nonessential businesses that have shuttered locations or are robbing essential businesses that would likely have more cash on hand. In times like these, swift and smart operation is more important than ever.

“In this wise, the handing over of these operational vehicles is in line with our mandate not just to deliver dividends of democracy to our people, but also to protect lives and property of citizens.”