Insecurity and Buhari’s promise

The present Nigeria’s security situation is considered as disheartening and worrisome considering the devastating effects whereby day in day out people are been killed, kidnapped and hundred of thousands rendered homeless as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, IPOB, among others.

Between 2013 and 2014 when the issue of insecurity persisted during the administration of then President Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari centred his campaign on accusing Jonathan and his political party (PDP) for failling to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. He promised to address the then only problem of Boko Haram insurgency within a short period of time if elected president.



Also, on January 7, 2015, Buhari made it clear in Port Harcourt, Rivers state that: “The fundamental issue facing this country is insecurity and the problem of economy which was being made worse by corruption. I assure you that we are going to finally assemble a competent team of Nigerians to efficiently manage the country, “I am appealing to you, the damage done to this country is great. The level of unemployment, level of insecurity is intolerable. The journey has begun. It will take time, it will take patience, it will take support from you to make sure that we succeed.



“We should make sure that our votes count. The problem we are facing today is the problem of security and economic bbackwarness. We have gathered competent hands to manage the economy and tackle insecurity. The level of corruption in Nigeria is intolerable and we will make sure we succeed in fighting corruption when we get there. I wish Nigerians the best of luck and we believe in one indivisible Nigeria”.

With all this statement by Mr President, one can say without fear of contradiction that the Buhari administration has failed Nigerians considering the fact that he even called for the immediate resignation of Dr Jonathan when insecurity persisted in 2014. But where is the promise he made to ensure the protection of life and properties of Nigerian citizens – recently about 40 people where burn alive in Sokoto.



If I may ask, did he fulfill the promise he made during his first and second tenures campaign? Has he defeated Boko Haram and banditry? Let’s take a look at the past administration. At the time some people didn’t even know about kidnapping, but now every day people are being kidnapped in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, what is the action taken by the government? Is the North central not part of Nigeria or are they not human beings?

Let’s take a look at the country. No place is secure – North-east (Boko Haram), North central (religious and ethnic conflict), North-west (banditry and kidnapping), South-east and South-west (IPOB and Afenifere), among others. With all this, whenever the terrorist attack people the only thing Mr President will say is “I condemn this attack”. Is this what we voted him for, just to condemn the attack not taking any necessary action to curtail the menace.

Mr President has run a failed administration despite the humongous.amount of money being budgeted for security. Where are the Super Tucano jets bought from America, are the fighter jets meant for fashion? Nigerians need peace and adequate security to avoid sleepless day and night.

Sani Adamu Hassan,Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.