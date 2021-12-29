Insecurity and government’s poor strategy

This issue of insecurity is becoming topical in this country everyday, lives are lost every now and then, people are being kidnapped almost everyday and no pragmatic measure has been taken to tackle the menace.

The federal government has failed to understand that Nigerians at this worsening situation deserve a better and great Nigeria for them to live freely without any hindrance and for the betterment of the populace and the country at large.

People cannot move freely anymore in this country, travellers can’t move smoothly and people are being burnt to death while travelling, yet not much has been done to bring an end to this sad situation happening everyday in this nation.

Insecurity is almost everywhere in this country, peace is nowhere to be found in this country due to the insecurity that the country is bedevilled with presently.

In Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna states myriad of problems happen everyday and that’s not how those areas used to be before. Thus, one could say Nigerians need urgent action to restore peace to the country.

We need a great Nigeria again, we’re tired of living in such conditions. And by the way we are human beings, we need to move freely in our own country and we need justice for our friends, relatives that lost their lives in the course of the happenings in this country.

It is sad to see our family, friends and relatives being killed and some being kidnapped by bandits in our very own country and our government is mute; no measure to tackle such issues that happen everyday in this country which is not supposed to happen because we have rights to be protected by our government as citizens of this country.

Finally, I have this dream that this nightmare will soon be over by the grace of the omnipresence, omnipotent God and Nigeria will be great again. I therefore call on my fellow youths to shun any vice that will lead to destruction of our beloved country, Nigeria.

Sheerah Iliya Adams,

Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state.

Related

No tags for this post.