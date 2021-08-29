Insecurity: Another 2 farmers killed in Osun



Barely two weeks that five farmers were killed in Toro village, Modakeke, two farmers have been killed in Alapata, another village in Modakeke.



A man and a woman whose identities yet unknown, were said to be working in their farm when the assailants murdered them.



It was gathered that another person who was in the farm very close to where the incident happened, escaped the assassination.



The spokesperson of the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, said it happened on Saturday afternoon.



The police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of two suspects, saying that efforts are still on to arrest other accomplices.



She started that investigation is still ongoing and promised that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.