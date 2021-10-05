Insecurity: Army flags-off Operation Golden Dawn in South-east

Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya Monday said the essence of operation “Golden dawn” in South-east was to checkmate criminal exercises that takes place during yuletide period.

The Army Chief who disclosed this to journalists at the military cantonment, Nkwegu barracks, Abakaliki noted that flagging off of the periodic exercise was to ensure peace at season.

He said that the exercise was being done simultaneously in South-south, South-west and North-central respectively, saying it would be done in collaboration with other sister agencies in the country.

Farouk further stated that he would be visiting Anambra to assess security situation there.

He said, “I came again to 82 Division Enugu this time around to flag off our exercises “still water, exercise enduring peace and golden dawn”, these are exercises and operation we conduct almost every yuletide season in other to checkmate the criminal activities that are associated with this period of the year.

“As I flagged off the operation in Enugu today, it is being simultaneously flagged off in South South, Southwest, in North Central also.

“The aim like I said is to checkmate and it is not only in army, we are doing it in synergy with other services and other security agencies. In Enugu for example you have seen the police, you have seen the DSS, even Road safety, the for service , Custom, NDLEA all and including also other stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians who we are always telling upon and also bring reliable information because security is everybody’s business and that is why we are here.

“Tomorrow I will be going to Anambra to know what is happening there and see the troops and assess the situation there”.

The Army General during his visit commission one of the Administration block newly built in the barrack after which he paid a courtesy visit to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state.