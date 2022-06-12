Insecurity: Army recruits 5,850 soldiers

In its bid to fight security challenges confronting the country, the Nigerian Army has recruited no fewer than 5,850 soldiers who passed out on Saturday after receiving military training as 82 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) in Zaria.

Addressing the soldiers, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said they would be deployed to various theatre operations and or Army formations to tame persistent insecurity bedeviling some parts of the country.

“You will be posted to more relevant areas where you are required. It is a clear message to all criminals, whether they are bandits, kidnappers or terrorists”.

“I urge you to maintain a high standard of professionalism and remain good ambassadors of Depot Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“You are all aware, Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges such as the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, secessionist agitators and other criminal elements.

“I wish to state that these security challenges can only be surmounted by the collective resolve and effort of every officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army, including those of you passing out today,’’ he said.

The COAS charged them to apply the mental, physical and moral training they received over the past few months as well as they would be exposed to at their respective units, formations and corps

General Yahaya added that the Army expected them to uphold the Nigerian Army core values of loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity and respect for others, which are sacred to all personnel.

“These values along with other cherished ethos of the Nigerian Army, if well imbibed and upheld, will help you attain great heights in your chosen career,” Yahaya said.

The Army Chief also advised them on the importance of the Oath of Attestation they have sworn to. Adding “By this oath you are under obligation to remain loyal to constituted Authorities at all times and place the interest of the nation ahead of your personal interest”.

He noted that Depot Nigerian Army, since its establishment in 1924, had borne the responsibility of molding selected able-bodied citizens into well trained and disciplined soldiers to meet the manpower demands of the Nigerian Army.

He added the function of molding selected able bodied citizens into well trained and disciplined soldiers was of utmost importance and remained relevant, considering the numerous security challenges presently bedeviling our great nation.

Yahaya said he was glad to report that Depot Nigerian Army has continued to plan and conduct its training activities in compliance with the Army Headquarters Training Directives.

He said the training was also in cognisance of his vision of having a “professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”

