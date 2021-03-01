Insecurity: Be ruthless with bandits, insurgents, group tells Buhari

Against the backdrop of increasing cases of abductions and kidnappings occasioned by worsening insecurity in the country, a peace advocacy organization, Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate only on solving the security problems now.

The group particularly charged the president to clearly and actionably indicate intolerance for the activities of bandits and perpetrators of similar criminal activities in the country.

In a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday, signed by its Executive Director and rights activist, Amb. Melvin Ejeh, GOPRI warned that unless the president’s body language to criminals completely changes to that of intolerance, perpetrators could mistake him for being in support of their activities, thereby heightening their acts, the result of which it feared, could be catastrophic for the country.

The statement reads: “The body language of the President and indeed the Government should clearly and actionably indicate intolerance for the activities of these bandits and similar criminals. It should be audacious and unambiguous. The security situation in the country is really bad and has tendency to escalate to a more fatal dimensions if not tackled seriously and urgently.

“Addressing the security challenges should be the Government’s topmost priority now, any other thing can follow. The security situation has direct impact on other aspects of our nation especially the economy, insisted that government must give priority to it. It should be given priority in terms of adequate, timely funding and other necessary support as well as strong political will.

“The President should hold the state governments, Police, security agencies and military accountable where there are obvious lapses and negligence. Principal staff and aides to the President should support him by telling him the whole truth always.

“There is no need to hide under all these nepotism and selfishness. It is our country and we all have a stake and have to play our parts sincerely for the overall good of the nation and the future of the youths and our children.

” It’s either they are deliberately trying to sabotage the efforts of the IGP or most of them are just not committed. I admit that we have some very fine and committed police officers who are doing very well despite the shortfalls (like DCP Abba Kyary, DCP Kolo and others).

“But majority are not committed, we still have a lot of policemen and women paid regularly from tax payers’ money and our common wealth without rendering commensurate services to the people. So what are most of them doing, hanging around on our major roads and cannot prevent most crimes?

“I can’t imagine gunmen moving freely in towns and attacking police stations; carting away weapons and burning the stations. If the police can’t defend their police stations, how can they defend the people. What do the gunmen use that our policemen don’t have? Weapons? I think the DPOs of such stations should be held accountable. Scare funds will now be used to rebuild such police stations and procure weapons only for the gunmen to return again. It is unacceptable. We must say the truth.

“The Police have to sit up, train and work assiduously with what is available as governments (federal and state) make effort to provide necessary logistics. Also the hard working and committed policemen should be commended and adequately compensated, while the erring ones should be appropriately sanctioned,” he said.

“I don’t subscribe to this idea of hyping the capabilities of these bandits and making them look invincible and super heroes. What weapons and logistics do they have that our troops don’t have more? Even most of the weapons and platforms used by Boko Haram terrorists were the ones abandoned by our troops.

“I urge the military commanders and troops to do more. Show more commitment and go beyond the normal call of duty. Yes, there are serious and worrisome deficits in funding, manpower and equipment but we cannot afford the luxury of being overwhelmed and watch these bad guys overrun our country.

“The military can continue to do more with available weapons and platforms/logistics while the government makes effort to provide the necessary funds and support. These bandits do not have this kind of freedom of action in smaller neighboring countries like Ghana, Togo and Benin, etc. The military just have to be more decisive and put these guys under pressure and not just waiting to react to situations.

“I don’t want to believe that the Government puts restrictions on their operations as some people think. It’s a time we all have to sacrifice and be committed to solve this problem. We must also apply technology where necessary and available. The non kinetic approach is also good and proven to be effective sometimes. But non kinetic approach can only be effective when we have robust Kinetic lines of operations and capabilities.

“In the cause of my work, I have come in contact with some military commanders who have shown unusual commitment in carrying out their duties and the troops follow suit. We also have several courageous and committed soldiers in the field who can do a lot better if well motivated. Let’s all do our best. What we are doing now is not enough. The truth be told. If we put the required effort we can reverse this situation in a few months.

“I’m aware that the intelligence agencies provide information on some of these attacks but the problem has always been the inability to respond promptly and appropriately. They should all continue to do more. It’s not time for inter-agency rivalry. If one fails, all of us have failed and will suffer the consequences.

“This situation is beyond all these our ethnic fault lines. These bandits and criminals are exploiting our fault lines to perpetuate their criminality unchecked. Let’s come together and support our military and security agencies to fight these guys.”

Related

No tags for this post.