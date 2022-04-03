Insecurity: Buhari should do more to make Nigerians safe – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs to intensify efforts in ensuring Nigerians feel safe in their own country.

Speaking through its national chairman, Yabagi Yusuf-Sani, at a press briefing in Lagos, weekend, ADP said it is not enough for Buhari’s government to keep talking about her investment in the security without a commensurate result.

Yusuf-Sani, who was speaking against the backdrop of general insecurity in the country and specifically the last Monday attack on Kaduna- Abuja bound train by terrorists, berated the government for failing to provide security for the people who now feel unsafe in their country.

The ADP chairman said the unfortunate incident of last Monday had once again pungently thrown up questions about the competence and attitude of the Buhari-led APC federal government over the security of the lives and property of citizens.

“A casual chronicle of similar happenings in the recent past, especially, in the notorious axis where terrorism hold sway in the North of the country, will graphically reveal that the latest phenomenon of calamity visited on Nigerians last Monday, is merely another portrayal of the high level of the lackluster disposition, corruption, debauchery and myopia of the officials of this government put in charge of our national assets and our security.

“For instance, the bombardment and assault on the train last Monday occurred barely one week after a brazen daylight invasion of the Kaduna International Airport by another horde of highly armed terrorists. Two people were officially reported killed and flight operations disrupted as a result.

“Among the many puzzles arising from the attack on the Kaduna Airport include: How was it possible for the over two hundred heavily armed terrorists who rode on motor bikes, to have gained access to the vicinity of the airport and to the tarmac with ease?” he asked.