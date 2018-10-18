Insecurity: Buhari summons Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with security chiefs in Abuja over rising wave of insecurity in the country.

At the meeting were the Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan Ali; Chief of Army, Lt General T.Y Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, IGP. Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris.

The meeting is coming few days in which Boko Haram executed an ICRC aide worker, Hauwa Liman.

