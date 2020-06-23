Insecurity: Buratai charges commanders to implement Buhari’s directive

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Army to carry out the directive given by President Muhamadu Buhari to security agencies to tackle rising insecurity in the country.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said Buratai stated this at an exclusive meeting with his Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding and Field Commanders at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that the COAS said, “The criminals and their collaborators and sponsors must be exposed, flushed out and destroyed.

“There is no time for complacency, no time for excuses and there will be no tolerance for shortcomings or failures, the situation must be reversed immediately”.

He said Buratai directed all commanders/GOCs, officers and men of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the charge given by the President and Commander in Chief fully implemented so as to speedily crush Boko Haram terrorism and the myriad of security threats facing the nation.

” The meeting is speclfically intended to serve as a time for action, a time to change the war narrative and a wake up call in our efforts to combat Boko Haram terrorism and insurgency, North-west banditry as well as the myriad of other security challenges across the country.

” The meeting discussed on wide ranging security matters, the state of the counter terrorism and other internal security operations in Nigeria and the necessity for commanders, officers and men to redouble their efforts and ensure that all security threats in the country are effectively checkmated,” he said.