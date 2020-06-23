Insecurity: CDS, service chiefs, others meet in Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Service Chiefs and heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies have met at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to deliberate on current security situation in country.

The meeting was one of the series aimed at re-strategising and enhancing existing synergy among all security agencies in oder to address the lingering security challenges in the nation.

According to a statement by Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, on Tuesday, the meeting was well attended by Heads of security architecture in the country and “dwelled on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation rising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other sundry criminalities particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.”

He said :”The Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies noted that essential consultations have been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to promptly address the security challenges and bring respite to the regions.

” The Chief of Defence Staff who pointed out that security is everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.”

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed.

Also in attendance were the Director General Department of State Service Yusuf Bichi, Director General Nigerian Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar, Chief of Defence Intelligence Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Usman and the Commandant General Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Mohammadu.