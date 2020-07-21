Insecurity, Covid-19: Sultan tasks Muslims on persistent prayers for relief

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has tasked all Muslims to fervently pray for relief from insecurity and Covid-19 ravaging the country.

Speaking ahead of the month of Dhul Hijjah, which begin on Wednesday, the Sultan urged Muslims to seek all the blessings of the first 10 days of the new month by engaging in good deeds favoured by Allah and avoiding activities that Allah forbids, noting that these 10 days are the most blessed days in the year.

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar urges the Nigerian Muslim Ummah for more spiritual vitality and rededication, during these days which are likely to commence tomorrow Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020.”

Describing the significance of the first 10 days of the Dhul Hijjah, the Sultan, who spoke through JNI Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said, “the greatest and most sacred days of the Islamic calendar and most beloved before Allah (the benevolent beneficent and the exceedingly merciful) 1st 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah. The Most High says “…by the ten nights, the even and odd (contrasted), and by the night when it passes away…” Q89:1-5.

“Some of the emphatically recommended acts to be performed in these days are dhikr (constant remembrance of Allah, the Most High by glorifying Him and thanking Him), recitation of the Glorious Qur’an and frequent recital of Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness), exclusive obedience to parents, extending kindness to relatives, sharing with the poor and the needy, sharing of love, sympathy, making peace and reconciliation, visiting the sick.

“Performing good deeds during those days are more beloved to Allah than performing good deeds during any other days on earth without exception. During the period, the annual ‘Eid-el-Adha is celebrated along with the accompanying momentous sacrifices and the spiritual attainment of Hajj. Therefore, it is recommended for Muslims, who can afford, to fast the first 9 Days of the month, because of the great reward inherent in fasting.

“If one is unable to fast the 10 days, he/she should make sure that the Arafat day which comes up on 30th July, 2020, is fasted; whose reward is the reparation of two years’ sins. We should also use the opportunity to seek Allah’s forgiveness, adore and worship Him the more, as well as supplicate fervently for an end over security cum economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

“Bearing in mind the new wave of communal and violent conflicts which are utterly condemned in their entirety by the Sultan of Sokoto, likewise other insecurity issues of banditry, insurgency, rustling and all other crimes against humanity remain strongly condemned and we must not relent in supporting the security agencies by providing relevant intelligence, despite the alleged seeming haunting of informants by criminals.

“We call on the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness to one another, eschew acts that will attract the anger of Allah (SWT), be generous, prayerful, responsible and patient even in the face of the daunting challenges faced in the nation. We should intensify prayers for ourselves and our nation for Allah’s intervention in every situation we found ourselves.

“It is emphatically desirable upon whoever has the ability of possessing a sacrificial animal to refrain from shaving of all forms hair, cutting of finger and feet nails, until the ‘Eid day i.e. after the ‘Eid prayers. It is also desirable for those who would offer sacrificial animals not to take breakfast on the ‘Eid day, until after observing the ‘Eid prayers and slaughtering of their respective animals, and then eat it there from.

“After the ‘Eid prayers, Muslims are to resume back to Dhikr after each obligatory prayer from the 10th day i.e. 31st July, 2020 (after Zuhr – afternoon prayers) until after the Subh – early morning prayer of the 14th day of Dhul-Hijjah i.e. 4thAugust, 2020. While wishing all accepted acts of worship in this period, we wish the Ummah an accepted Udhiya (sacrifice) and peaceful occasion.

“CoViD-19 is still much around; we must be very concerned about our safety, as maintained in Islamic Law. We advise that ‘Eid prayer be observed with decency and calmness, distancing and avoiding crowds for preserving health and well-being. Therefore, we advise that caution be our watchword during ‘Eid and after the festivity.”