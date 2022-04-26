Insecurity: CSO advocates foreign partnership on crime detection, hardware 



A Civil Society Organisation, Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative and Centre for Peace and Transparency and Accountability, has called on the federal government “to seek functional foreign partnership especially in the area of improved crime detection, crime arrest management technology & hardware.”

The CSO also advised “for the improvement of human resource expertise of the Nigerian military, police and the paramilitary agencies.”

At a state-of-the-nation press conference addressed by the leader, Comrade Patrick Ogheneyero, on Tuesday, the group said, “the use of the National Youth Service Service Corps (NYSC) programme to support the military and law enforcement structures of Nigeria is another worthy consideration.”

The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to engage the governors, the Council of State, civil society groups in all communities within the 774 LGs, religious and traditional rulers, the media and other sundry critical stakeholders via Town Hall meetings as a means of achieving autonomy of local governments.

“It is noteworthy to applaud the good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the achievement of autonomous local government in Nigeria, especially, the creation of NFIU-Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit which is birthed to ensure direct funding of local govts from the federation account with the primary intention to improve the economic capacity of Local Governments to steer change in the grassroot which inadvertently would only consequent to economic development of Nigeria in general,” the group said.

The group further said, “We are aware of the lack of cooperation by governors for reasons of easier administration of LGs as thee governors claim, but we sympathize with the intention of the President.

“It is in the best interest of the Nigerian people and so we admonish him to continue engaging the governors, the Council of State, Civil Society groups in all communities within the 774 LGs, religious and traditional rulers, the media and other sundry critical stakeholders within the Nigerian space via Town Hall meetings.”

The group added that “community policing, and the dire need for citizens engagement and involvement in security of our communities cannot be overstretched.”

While recalling that unemployment rate in Nigeria between 2014 to 2020 has risen to an alarming rate of 35.3%, the group appealed to the Federal Government “to intensify effort on the Nigerian youth employment action plan 2021 to 2024, review fiscal and monetary polices in the direction that will encourage the ease of doing business which inadvertently stimulate the growth of Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMSE’s).

“We also call on all Nigerian governors to also replicate same in their respective states because the unemployed/unengaged youth is a ready tool for all vices and crimes.

On education, the group stated, “We call upon the federal government to look into the increased funding of education to ensure the capacity to deliver functional, practically-compliant-to-global standards, employable youths (School leavers) who can compete with their contemporaries world over.

“Education as we all know is the basis for development of any nation, and also the impetus for national peace as educated minds are more easily governed and less given to crime. We plead with the President of Nigeria to look into the long over stretched STRIKE action hampering activities in our tertiary institutions with a view of finding a common ground with the unions and a lasting solution.

“It is important to inform the government that students while at home during strike actions are majorly idle/unengaged and so available, and indulge in all forms of vices that inadvertently affect the peace of the nation.”

While condoling the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the passing of Statistician-General of the Federation late Dr. SB Harry, the group said, “we implore the supervising Ministers and Mr President to consider the sensitive and critical nexus between the core mandate of NBS and economic planning, growth and development.”

The group advised the federal government to embark on an internal recruitment exercise of a most senior and most professionally proficient member of the team that worked and supported late Dr Harry with a view to replacing him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

