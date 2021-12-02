Insecurity: December may be a turning point





Recent results from our valiant security personnel, who sacrifice their comfort, including that of their immediate families, so that we can sleep soundly, are a welcome development in the country’s fight against the criminal elements. The interdiction raid on bandits’ camps in Kusarsu, a village along the Abuja-Kaduna route, is a positive step that should be maintained and used to turn the tide in the fight against “bandits.”



There’s some good news here, especially along these axes. Success was reported in a few villages. However, I am concerned about the conduct of people who assist “bandits” in their neighbourhoods. In fact, villagers are seen debating them in newly released recordings. This suggests that they are well-known.

In these uncertain times, intelligence sharing and technological warfare are the only ways for us to win this fight as a country.



Someone is perhaps wondering what conventional institutions’ duty is, despite the fact that no structural obligations have been allocated to them, which has constitutional backing. Indeed, they are the stewards of our historic institutions, which will collaborate with the government to ensure the country’s prosperity.

We should completely disregard peace as long as locals continue to encourage criminals, hooligans, and killers who have no idea why they would be alive. These beasts have left a large number of children orphaned, widowed wives, numerous houses desolate, and innocent people dead. What, for God’s sake, should their compensation be? Every sanctity recognises that these criminals deserve to be hanged in the most humiliating manner possible.

Targeting innocent people on the Abuja-Kaduna route, or in any other area of the country, under any pretense, is a direct attack on the state that will not be condoned. The government, as well as all relevant parties, must collaborate to create long-term solutions to the criminality on our country’s shores.

Informants’ actions are much worse than criminal activities since they provide killers an unfair edge over the collective well-being of the general public. Perhaps we should rethink our intelligence-sharing practices. We must utilize creative strategies in dealing with humanity’s foes. Informants and any traditional authority who supports criminals, on the other hand, should face the full weight of the law as a matter of national priority. As a result, helping criminals and criminality should be dealt with in line with the law of the state as long as a person is a citizen of this country.

Nigerians are hoping that December will be a watershed moment in their country’s insecurity. May peace reign in our father’s land.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,Galadima Mahmoud Street, Kasuwar-Kaji, Azare, Bauchi state

