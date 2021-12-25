Insecurity: Declare state of emergency in Kaduna, other northern states – Bishop tells FG

The Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Archbishop of Kaduna province and Dean Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. (Dr) Ali Buba Lamido, has called on the the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of immergency in the northern part of the country against the activities of terrorists who were killing the people at will.

He made the call in his Christmas message to citizens while speaking with Journalists in Zaria.

Most Rev. Lamido spoke of how Innocent people were either being killed or kidnapped in the region incessantly.

He said that often times, people were being killed and their property like farm produce and houses were also burnt to ashes by the Terrorists.

The clergy said with military administrators in place, the entire region would be secured.

The clergyman said all roads in the northern Nigeria have become death trap, “no one could move freely.”

Reacting on the agitation by many to legalise possession of fire arms amongst the citizens especially in north, the Bishop said he was not in support of such move.

He said possession of fire arms by the citizens would not bring desired solution to problem, rather it would worsen the situation.

On the teaching of Christ, he called on both Muslims and Christians faith to tolerate one another and live in peace as the Christ himself represents peace.