Insecurity: DIA to conduct retreat for defence advisers, attachés

In a bid to tackle security challenges confronting the nation, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) is set to conduct retreat for defence advisers and attachés.

A statement by Acting Assistant Director Defence Intelligence Agency Major Joseph Afolashade said the event is scheduled to hold from 8-13 November 2021 at Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Asokoro Abuja respectively.



The statement stated that the event is one of the veritable platforms designed by the Agency to examine and re-appraise Nigeria’s Defence Advisers/Attachés and foreign defence relations.

It said it will also assist in articulating new strategies in intelligence gathering.

The statement reads: “The event will no doubt be the first in the annals of the Agency since it’s establishment. This is owing to the fact that no platform was created for institutional reflections on its activities with a view to measuring the attainment of its core mandate.

” It is against this background that Agency is holding this conference to effectively galvanize inputs in view of the myriads of security challenges facing the nation. It will also provide an avenue for self-examination mechanism for optimal performance.

“This is in line with the policy directive of the President, Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the need to look inward for workable solutions to the myriads of challenges facing the nation.

” It is in pursuant of this objective, that the Agency is organising it’s maiden Retreat to provide a forum to appraise the activities of the various Defence Sections as well as brainstorm to proffer new strategies in attaining the core mandate of the Agency. The Conference and Retreat are therefore considered as milestone events in the activities of the Agency that would engender interactions with past Directors of the Agency, former Chiefs of Defence Intelligence and senior intelligence practitioners in the country.”