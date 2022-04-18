Insecurity: Don’t divide Nigeria, Presidency warns critics as terrorists vow to unleash terror in Zamfara if…



Amid rising nationwide security challenges and the accompanying criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, the Presidency has said critics of the administration “use their mouths to divide the country.”

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this Monday in Abuja.





While absolving Buhari of any blame in the nation’s security challenges and the attendant hardship, Adesina said President Buhari had done more to unite Nigeria than any other leader in the history of the nation. The Presidency’s position is coming in the midst of several criticisms, including that from the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) and the Easter Message of Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah.

While NEF asked Buhari to resign over the rising security challenges, Kukah in his message Sunday, said Nigeria had become divided and destroyed under the Buhari administration.

Although the presidential aide’s response was not directed at anybody or group, but Adesina, via his Twitter handle Monday said those criticising Buhari were the same people dividing the country with their comments.In the post, he said it was surprising that those who were guilty of creating “division with mouths in Nigeria are the ones accusing the President of the same crime they committed.”

“Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass,” Adesina further wrote.

Bandit leader’s threat Meanwhile, Nasanda, a notorious bandit leader in Zamfara state, has threatened to kill 300 people if the state government fails to pay him N30 million as compensation within two weeks as compensation for the killing of his wife, uncle and aunt by the state’s vigilante officials.

In a recorded audio message trending on social media Sunday, Nasanda issued the state government a 14-day ultimatum to pay him the money or face his wrath of killing 300 people, a hundred each for his murdered relatives.

He described the murder of his wife and relatives as deliberate, saying the vigilante men knew they were related to him and only decided to kill them to spite him.

The terrorists further said they were only being realistic and not greedy in asking for the N30 million compensation as their leader was advised by some people to demand N50 million per person.

Nasanda, who spoke in Hausa language said: “I am not giving months, but 14 days, for my demands to be met. And we will not attack until when people are on their farms. If our Fulani people are not allowed to live in peace, we will also not allow others to live in peace.

“If the government can’t pay the money, I will do what I am used to. That is I will take the life of 300 people to avenge the death of my bride and two of her relations. Yes, the lives of 300 will be in danger.”

Both the Zamfara state government and the state Police command did not respond to the threat as at the time of this report.

Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications, Zailani Bappa, could also not be reached.