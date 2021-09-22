Insecurity, drawback to humanitarian aids, Disability group laments



The federal government has been called upon to take a more decisive action against the criminal activities of kidnappers and bandits as they negatively affect humanitarian aid sector in the country.

This call was made by Mr. Augustine Onwuamaegbu, National President of Persons With Disability Initiative Nigeria (PWDIN) in a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Onwuamaegbu who was also a victim of kidnapping, torture, intimidation and harassment in the hands of these non-state actors srongly condemned the criminal activities described the situation as worrisome saying that “bandits, kidnappers and insurgents are hampering the programmes of NGOs in the empowerment, education, health and other sectors in the country.

“There are aid workers whose programmes have been stopped as a result of this problem and this ugly situation has adversely affected the lives of vulnerable citizens in different IDP camps in the North-east, North-central, North-west and other parts of the country.”

The humanitarian with a large heart whose organisation has been helping and supporting hundreds of people with disabilities in the country quoted media reports showing how several aid workers have been kidnapped and killed by gunmen in many parts of the country.

The PWDIN National President therefore called for proactive measures by government and security agencies in order to allow for smooth operation of humanitarian activities throughout the country.

According to him, “this will in no small way go a long way in alleviating the suffering of many vulnerable Nigerians who are in need of urgent intervention,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.