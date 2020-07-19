Insecurity: Edo’s worrisome harvest of murders

Reports of brutal murder of persons in Edo state is giving residents serious concern. PATRICK AHANOR reports on this and many more.

Within the first and second quarter of the year 2020, Edo state once dubbed as the most peaceful in the country has recorded high profile kidnapping and murder cases of, at least, four persons in a most mindless manner. This is even as many believe that some more residents may have fallen victim of the crime without attracting public outrage or media attention.

Most worrisome is that the alleged perpetrators of these heinous crimes are mostly fathers and husbands in their 50s who by nature ought to be role models to their immediate environment and the society at large.

Examples of such murders

For instance, when one Sunny Etchie, a businessman set out on a journey enroute Benin-Sapele road on June 7, 2020, he had hugged his wife with a romantic look to her eye balls and promise to return as soon as he was done with the errand.

However, unknown to him, that journey happened to be his last on earth as some persons from his Itsekiri ethnic group swooped and forcefully abducted him.

Upon his abduction, the abductors reportedly told the victim that they have an unresolved dispute in the residence of one of the leaders of Itsekiris in Ologbo community in the state.

However, police investigations showed that the alleged abductors took Etchie who was 43 years old to a palm plantation in the outskirt of Ologbo where it was reported that one of the armed men on standby shot him and he died on the spot, according to a suspects in the police custody.

That suspect who later took the investigative team to the scene of crime disclosed that the victim was immediately buried in a shallow grave within the plantation, but said the corpse was exhumed an hour later after one of the gang leaders suggested that the body should be concealed.

According to the suspect, the late Etchie’s body was removed from the grave during which his hands, legs were tied to stones then they threw his body into the deepest part of Ologbo river in order to conceal their crime.

For now, 12 suspects allegedly involved in the killing have been remanded in custody by Edo State High Court.

Like Etchie, a Benin-City based lawyer, Barrister Iyoha, Omo Osobase was on May 9, 2020 beaten to a pulp in Aduwawa community near Benin City and thereafter taken away to an unknown destination.

His ‘crime’ was that he attempted to intervene in an argument between a fellow and one Osasu Osadolor Afro, son of the chief priest of the community.

Police investigation however revealed that Iyoha, 41, was killed after his forceful abduction and thereafter buried in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building along Omomo Street, off Reliance road in the community near Benin City.

The alleged prime suspect, Osasu Osadolor, led police operatives from the state command to the graveside where the lawyer’s body was recovered.

Other suspects named in the crime, according to police sources are Emmanuel David, Valentine Dibie, Uwadia Taiwo Uhunmwagho and Saturday Imagbe. They have all been charged to court and remanded in custody accordingly.

The state police spokesman, DSP, Chidi Nwabuzor had said investigation to unravel abductors of the lawyer led to the arrest of Osadolor on May 19 when he was caught in a black coloured Lexus 330 jeep with registration number Ben-374-CU reportedly used in the operation.

Alleged rape of late Uwaila

While residence and family of the lawyer were still bemused over the callousness of the hoodlums then came the report on May 27, 2020 that the sanctity of the church had been desecrated by a gang of hoodlums at Ohovbe quarters in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.

The hoodlums on that day violently raped 22-year-old Miss Uwaila Omozuwa to death at the Edo Province 1 of the Redeem Christian Church (RCCG).

Uwaila, a University of Benin undergraduate had gone to the church apparently because of the serene environment to study during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

The assailants reportedly gained access to the church auditorium where she was immersed in her studies, allegedly raped her and ended her life by hitting her on the head with a fire extinguisher.

Helpless Uwaila was left her half naked in the pool of her own blood and died few days later at the University of Benin (UBTH).

Death of the 22-year-old death drew global condemnation and outrage; with the #justiceforuwaila trending on social media platforms.

Former commissioner

Similarly, a former commissioner for youth and Sports in the state, Mr Presley Ediagbonya’s decomposing body was found in a forest on May 30, 2020, 14 days after the gunmen took him into hostage from his farm at Utese, Ovia North-East local government area of the state.

Ediagbonya’s abductors were reported to have received the sum of N5 million ransom from the late politician’s family and afterward became unreachable.

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Dennis Idahosa described the late ex-commissioner as a respected, political and outstanding party leader with a broad and impeccable knowledge in party administration and grassroots politics.

Idahosa said, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the new about the demise of Hon Presley Ediagbonya in the hands of his kidnappers.

“My thoughts and prayers go to members of the immediate family of this great and illustrious son of Ovia Federal Constituency, of Edo state.

“Hon Ediagbonya would be greatly missed by everyone who came in contact with him while he was alive,” Idahosa said.

Whilst the alleged killers of Etchie and Barrister Iyoha are being prosecuted in courts, investigation into the death of Uwaila and Ediagbonya, according to police operatives, is ongoing.

It is hoped that justice in the brutal murder cases would be served and sent as deterrent to others.