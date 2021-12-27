Insecurity: Egume descendants inaugurate Akogu-Omaga vigilante group

In an effort to curtail criminality in the society, the Egume Ome Descendants Union (EODU) in Egume community of Kogi state has inaugurated over 350 security outfit known as Akogu-Omaga Vigilante Guards.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Ome Community Secondary School Egume on Monday, the national president of EODU, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim, said the inauguration of the vigilante group became necessary sequel to the rising insurgency and criminal activities in the area, making Egume a war zone.

The president charged the vigilante group and all other security personnel to be very active in ensuring peace and security in the area at all time, adding: “Security is everybody’s business and should be the utmost concern of all citizens of the community.”

Alhaji Ibrahim stressed that members were recruited from all the three political wards within Egume environ, stressing that the gesture would curb rising criminal activities in the area.

He pointed out that the activities of kidnappers in recent time have scared people of the area from visiting their country home during festive seasons despite the efforts of some security agencies.

The president further disclosed that the union has spent over N2 million on the uniforms, personal ID cards, NIN data capturing, torchlight and other working tools for the group to enhance their performance.

Alhaji Ibrahim, who attributed the current economic woes and food insecurity in the society to insecurity on the farms, appealed to government to rise to its challenges by doing the needful to encourage agricultural production, protection of lives and property.

The president therefore commended some individuals and branches of EODU for their financial support and exemplary leadership, especially facilitating four hospital-bed units to Egume General Hospital by the Lokoja branch recently.

In his remarks, the Onu Egume, Alhaji Etila Ajeka, who was represented by the Amana- Attah Ojikpadala, Chief Mohammed Atogijo Onu, stressed that the fight against insurgents is a collective efforts and called on the rural people to always expose criminal elements to enable security agents curb criminality in the community.