Insecurity: El-Rufai bans livestock transportation to, from Kaduna state

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has ordered a ban on transportation of livestock from Kaduna state to other states of the country, or vice versa.

The transport ban followed earlier order on felling of trees for commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru, Kauru and Kachia local governments areas.

There is also ban on selling of fuel in containers across five local governments of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru in the state.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Thursday said the earlier ban on felling and transporting of trees, selling of petrol in jerrycans in the seven local government areas are still in force.

“After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the Kaduna state government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country. This ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna state from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.



“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly. Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA has been suspended with immediate effect.



“The government of Kaduna state wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.



“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies,” Aruwan said.

