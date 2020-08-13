Insecurity: El-Rufa’i, Bello commend Buhari for prompt response

The Kaduna state governor and his Niger state counterpart, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Abubakar Sani Bello have jointly expressed satisfaction with the way President Muhammadu Buhari is handling the issue of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminalities bedeviling the North-west and Niger state in the North-central.

The two governors made the remarks when they officially visited the Nigeria Army Special Super Camp 4 located in Faskari, the headquarters of Faskari local government area of Katsina state Wednesday for the Nigeria Army Exercise Sahel Sanity operation.

The two governors lamented how banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminality led to the total backwardness in food security and socioeconomic development of the affected states for almost a decade.

They commended President Buhari for his concern and proactive measures to mitigate banditry and other forms of criminality in the Northwest and Niger state in the North central by deploying more troops under exercise Sahel Sanity operation to fight against criminals who terrorise the affected states.

The two leaders said, they are impressed with the level of dedication by the military under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in their efforts to make the Northwest and Niger state in the North central crime free.