Insecurity: Estate residents send SOS to LASG

Residents of New Era Estate in Ajah, Lagos state, have called on the Lagos state government to rescue them from invasion by hoodlums and armed robbers

Some of the residents to journalists in Lagos on Sunday that the security challenges were becoming more severe and frightening.

An hotelier and resident of the estate, Mr Bukola Onifade, decried the poor response of Eti-osa East Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) to their calls about their challenges from hoodlums.

He attributed the increasing spate of crimes in the area to non-challant of the government.

“Eti-osa East LCDA has landed property around the estate, but many have been abandoned and now illegally occupied by hoodlums and “area boys”

“There are lots of shanties built on the government abandoned property which have become hideouts for miscreants and sand suppliers.

“Armed robbers, touts, kidnappers and rapists utilise the opportunity, as illegal occupants, to penetrate into the estate to perpetrate evil.

“This has caused unrest to residents of the estate due to increasing threats to their lives, ” he said.

Onifade decried the recent action of the LCDA in demolishing the main gate to the estate.

“It took the landlord association days to erect the gate, but it was pulled down within a twinckle of an eye by officials of the government of Ei-osa East.

The Chairman of Landlord Association in the estate, Mr Dele Norbert, called on the state government to review its levy imposed on the association for felling trees around the gate to the estate.

Noberts explained that the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency imposed a fine on the association for felling government trees at the entrance of the estate.

He, however, said that the trees that were cut down were disturbing the flow of drains along the drainage at the estate gate.