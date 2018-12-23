Insecurity: Farners/herders panel takes peace advocacy to 7 Northern states

Farmers and Herders Initiative for Peace and Development said it has carried out sensitization, peace advocacy visitations and reach-out to communities in disputes across the troubled seven Northern states of Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara.

The initiative, which claimed that its intervention was responsible for the recent relative peace among the warring groups, lauded the All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for secretly sponsoring the peace moves between farmers and herders in the affected states, while tasking government to check the activities of armed vigilante groups and armed gangs not to scupper the peace.

Addressing a media conference on Sunday in Kaduna, Secretary of the initiative, Alhaji Salim Musa Umar said that the engagements, which started in July 2018 has recorded a huge success, as many issues were resolved without recourse to violence.

“The Farmers and Herders Initiative for Peace and Development is desirous of ensuring that peace reigns supreme between our farming communities and the pastoralist in the country considering the agelong harmonious relationship that existed between them.

“It is in line with this objective that we embarked on sensitization, peace advocacy visitations and reach-out to the communities in disputes across the seven states that cut across the North East, North West and North Central states of Nigeria. Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

“The engagements started in July, 2018 and were a huge success as many issues were resolved without recourse to violent confrontations. There is an appreciable level of peace in all the states visited thereby minimizing the infamous farmers and herders violent confrontations that were hitherto a weekly incident.

“All these are made possible through the personal intervention of an elder statesman, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, who singlehandedly sponsored all the engagements in all the states. The intervention of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is informed by his personal desire to see the two communities live in peace with one another.

“It is a patriotic act and a humanitarian intervention that is devoid of any political affiliation whatsoever. This of course is unprecedented and his service to humanity is appreciated by all peace loving Nigerians. He initiated and sponsored the engagements quietly without recourse to publicity because of his personal desire to restore peaceful co-existence between the two communities,” he said.

The initiative scribe pointed out that, the states were carefully selected considering the fractured relationship and its negative implication for the corporate existence of the country, adding that, “the aim of the engagement is to mitigate armed conflict between the communities as well as provide a platform for engagement where all contentious issues are brought forward for ventilation and amicable resolution of disputes.”

Umar, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for creating the enabling environment for the assignment, lauded the resilience of the communities. “The herders communities deserve very special commendation for holding up to the peace pact despite obvious challenges encountered. We thank you for believing in us and for changing the negative narratives to positive optimism of an enduring peace.

“We appeal to federal and states governments to intensify their efforts in taming the activities of illegal vigilante groups and armed gangs operating with impunity in many states. They are responsible for cattle rustling, burning of herders hamlets and shooting of cattle. This groups are posing a serious threat to peaceful coexistence as they are mostly engaged in criminal activities that are provoking negative emotions and reactions.”

