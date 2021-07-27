Insecurity: FCT monarch calls for collaboration among traditional rulers



Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of Traditional Rulers and Onah of Abaji, HRH Adamu Baba Yunusa, has called for closer cooperation between community leaders across the six geopolitical zones in the effort to find solutions to the spate of insecurity in the country.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while delivering his Sallah message during an interaction with newsmen at his palace in Abaji Area Council.

Yunusa expressed disgust over the rising cases of kidnapping and wanton killings throughout the federation, stating also that traditional rulers can contribute their little quota to the search for viable options out of the situation by robbing minds with the political class and top functionaries of security agencies.

He expressed sadness over the recent death of an Army general in the hands of kidnappers on the Abuja-Lokoja highway and stated that closer inter-state collaboration between traditional rulers and security agents can bring such incidents to an end.

He said that some of the security problems in the country were caused by deliberate misinformation by detractors, negative influences on the youth and the intimidation of the people by disgruntled elements who make huge profits from insecurity and a fear-infested society.

The Onah also called on religious leaders to redouble their efforts rather than relenting in their prayers for peace and unity in Nigeria and said that with God on the side of the people, the war against insecurity, poverty and injustice will be won.

“With prayers, everything is possible. It is prayer that has helped the nation to remain stable until now and some of the problems we are having are reducing. Religious leaders should intensify their prayer efforts.

“They should also pray for our leaders to have the wisdom to resolve the numerous problems facing the nation and by the grace of God, we will soon see the end of the problems.”

The monarch also urged media practitioners to report situations in the country correctly and shun every temptation to flavour or blow minor incidents out of proportion in a manner that people become more tensed-up and filled with fear.

“Chairmen of traditional rulers in all the states and the FCT should come together and speak with our youths to enable them understand that we need patience, understanding and peace to develop the nation.

“Here in Abaji, we have been meeting and talking with the youths. Most of the problems in the nation today were caused by the youth who want everything sharp, sharp without suffering to get them. We, who are elders, we should talk constantly to them and since they are human beings, one day they will see reason to understand our message,” he said.