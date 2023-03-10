Insecurity: FCTA distributes gadgets to security agencies 





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has distributed different gadgets to security agencies operating within the territory, aimed at strengthening the fight against lawlessness.



The gadgets, which include bullet proof jackets, hand grenades, helmet and other sensitive security equipment, were said to be complimentary to the initial brand new vehicles that were earlier distributed to them some months ago by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.



FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, who performed the symbolic distribution in Abuja, Thursday, said the Administration values the sacrifices of the security agencies, and would continue to reward them for unalloyed diligence and loyalty.



Olusade noted FCTA believes that a well motivated and equipped personnel, would add the much needed value to effective policing of a cosmopolitan city like Abuja.



According to him, officers and men who put their lives in line for the protection of lives and property of others ought to be well knitted.



“They need to be protected, so we have to support their efforts by providing them with necessary safety gadgets.



“We are complimenting whatever the Federal government has done, and we hope it will go a long way to boost their courage and gallantry to fight crimes and criminalities,” Olusade added.





