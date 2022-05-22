Insecurity: FG assures NAF of new aircraft

The Minister of Defence, Maj. – Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has assured the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to sustaining the trajectory of the air power attacks capabilities of the Service.

This according to him will be a catalyst towards reinforcing its constitutional role of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri quoted General Magashi as saying this Saturday, in his inaugural speech at the NAF 58th anniversary seminar held at the NAF base Kano, Kano state.

He assured that the President is poised to providing new platforms for the NAF in its ongoing operations against insurgents and other criminal elements.

He commended the strategic role of the Nigerian Air Force in the on-going joint operations towards keeping the sanctity and integrity of the nation’s sovereignty.

The Defence Minister said that the theme of the seminar, “Enhancing the Nigerian Air Force’s Operational Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives” is apt, pointing out that it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

