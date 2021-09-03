Insecurity: FG, NSCDC plan strategic meeting on protection of National Assets

The federal government and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) are making efforts to further safeguard Nigeria’s critical assets and infrastructure across the country against backdrop of insecurity confronting the Nation.

Some of the critical infrastructure including; Chemical Sector, Commercial Facilities Sector, Communications Sector, Critical, Manufacturing Sector, Dams Sector, Defence Industrial Base Sector, Emergency Services Sector, Energy Sector, Financial Services Sector, Food and Agriculture Sector, Government Facilities Sector, Healthcare and Public Health Sector, Information Technology Sector, Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste SectorTransportation Systems Sector, Water and Wastewater Systems Sector, Schools Facilities and Elections Management Facilities.

To this end, a strategic meeting of all the stakeholders on the protection of critical infrastructure and assets in Nigeria, has been scheduled with the theme; “Synergy: Panacea for effective criitical national assets and infrastructure protection.”

Addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of critical national asset and infrastructure, Dr. Benito Eze, said the conference is aimed to bring together participants drawn from the national and states legislative assemblies, the military, law enforcement and security agencies, senior government officials from ministries, departments and agencies of both federal and state governments, business executives, the private sector, public and private Infrastructure owners and managers, leaders of trade associations, emergency management agencies, owners and managers of private security guard companies, traditional and religious leaders, security and safety experts, the researchers, educators, and media practitioners among others.

According to Eze, the summit will take place on the 27 and 28 September, 2021 at Dr. Ade Abolurin Auditorium, NSCDC headquarters, Abuja.

“The security summit is part of efforts by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the federal government to further safeguard Nigeria’s critical assets and infrastructure, including public buildings, schools, transportation, elections management infrastructure, production and manufacturing infrastructure among others, especially at this time of national security challenges.

“The event will provide an opportunity for participants to review the current security situation in the country and the level of risks to critical assets and infrastructure. They will evolve ways of actively working together to safeguard critical assets and infrastructure, and build a safer and more secured Nigeria.”

Speaking on the importance of the summit, Dr Eze said Nigeria’s access to electricity, transportation networks, drinking water, oil pipelines, telecommunications and many other critical infrastructure services are increasingly at risk of terrorists and violent criminal attacks.

“These threats can have devastating consequences and could threaten the national economy and entire communities. The success of critical infrastructure protection initiatives relies on strong and meaningful partnerships being built between Governments and commercial parties and stakeholders. Success also relies on the solutions that are used to manage and implement these initiatives.”