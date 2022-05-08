Insecurity: FG should involve traditional rulers in governance – Adegoke ￼￼

The Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, Sunday, asked government to involve traditional rulers in governance.

Olooye Adegoke who stated this in Ibadan while featuring on a Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan radio program “Agbami Oselu” declared that traditional rulers are closer to the people.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial aspirant pointed out that there was need for government to involve traditional rulers in governance, particularly on the security issue, because they are closer to the people.

Olooye Adegoke said to facilitate this, the National Assembly should embark on constitutional amendment to accommodate such roles for traditional rulers in governance.

“Traditional rulers are closer to the people than local government chairmen. It is very hard to see anyone who will not recognise their monarch, but they may not even know their local government chairman,” he said.

Olooye Adegoke added, “therefore, for democracy to thrive, there is the need for the involvement of traditional rulers in governance, particularly in the area of security.”

The Aare Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland stated that

“security is germane to the peaceful coexistence of any community and national development”, adding, ” it is high time for government to take security issues more seriously by delegating constitutional roles to traditional rulers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

