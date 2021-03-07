Insecurity: GICN calls for passage of NPC bill

The Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) has called for the passage of Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) bill as a matter of national urgency which will go a long way to complement the efforts of other existing security agencies for better results.

The President, Global Integrity Crusade Network – GICN, Barr. Edward Ejembi Omaga in a press statement issued in Abuja on Saturday said GICN considers it very necessary to lend its voice to the calls by some Nigerians, other CSOs and NGOs for the quick passage of the all important bill seeking to give a statutory backing to the Peace Corps of Nigeria which was registered with Corporate Affairs Commission Abuja in 2004 and internationally recognized by the United Nations.

He said there is no doubt that Peace Corps has been focusing on neighbourhood watch as the second line of public safety as well as education of community residents concerning security, amongst other duties.

He said it therefore means that the precarious security situation of the sub-regions and the undeniable fact that there is nexus between the insecurity in

According to him, the Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) has watched with dismay, recent developments in the country especially the high level insecurity in the sub-regions of the country characterized by kidnappings, wanton destruction of property and killing of innocent citizens with reckless abandon.

“More worrisome to us is the recent shift of focus of kidnappers to schools where they have carried out mass abductions of hundreds of harmless school girls and boys studying to secure a better future.

“The recent abduction of over 300 Kankara boys from Government Science School in North-West, Katsina State, Nigeria on December 11, 2020, followed by the kidnapping of Islamiyya school students, mostly girls in Dandume Local Government Area of North-Western Katsina State and the kidnapping of 279 schoolgirls from Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Jangebe in North-West, Zamfara State barely two months (February 26, 2021) later, glaringly attest to the worsening insecurity situation in the country. The sad reality is that nobody in any part of the country is safe.

“Nigerians are apprehensive over the deteriorating security situation in the country which has not only sent palpable fears in citizens but taking tolls on our economy as the development has continued to scare away more potential investors. Many Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

“As a concerned organization whose mandates among others, are to fight corruption and terrorism in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large and implant integrity, justice, transparency and peace in the society for sustainable development, we are deeply pained that the Nigerian government appears to be clueless about the best approach to tackle the increasing criminality, terrorism and kidnappings ravaging the country.

“While we recognize the efforts by the current administration to move the country forward, particularly at an unprecedented time when the world is battling a pandemic, and specifically, the prompt intervention and eventual rescue of the kidnapped school children, we urge the government to step up efforts to find a lasting solution to the mirage of security challenges facing the different sub-regions in Nigeria.

“We compliment the reinforced efforts of the Nigerian military and other Federal security agencies in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the sub-regions.

“However, the recent dimensions of criminality, and spate of kidnappings and killings calls for more proactive steps in combating the menaces.

“We understand that the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies whose Constitutional roles are to provide security for lives and property, are overstretched due to the increasing wave of crimes ravaging different parts of the country.

“All over the world, security is evolving as the society evolves and this throws up a lot of security challenges, especially with the alarming unemployment. The high rate of poverty in the land has also complicated the security situation in our country and something drastic must be done.

“The core objective of the reintroduced Bill which has passed First and Second Readings in the Senate is to “develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youth, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch, nation-building and related matters.”

“You will agree with us that the Peace Corps is found in many countries around the world and recognized in view of the fundamental role it plays in societal harmony and peaceful co-existence.

“The benefits that will be derived from the establishment of the Peace Corps in Nigeria as a Federal Security Outfit outweighs by far, arguments from some quarter that making the Corps a statutory agency in Nigeria will be an additional burden on the Federal Government.

“There is no doubt that the Peace Corps has filled a large vacuum considering that thousands of youths have found a source of livelihood through the volunteer services they offer.

“ With Headquarters in Abuja and Commands in all the 36 States and about 180,000 volunteers, the organisation has continued to render security services to schools, shopping malls and other private facilities in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country like Kaduna and Oyo States.

“Kaduna alone is reported to have over 9000 registered Peace Corps members who have continued to carry out security duties such as crowd and traffic control.

“We find it very unfortunate and ridiculous that today, a government which declined assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) bill passed by the National Assembly in 2018, citing basically, paucity of funds to run the proposed agency is spending Millions of Naira to compensate and negotiate with terrorists and bandits who have continued to maim innocent citizens without any iota of regard for the sanctity of life,” he said.