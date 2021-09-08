Insecurity: GPMI hails COAS, IGP for professional conduct personnel

A group, Global Peace Movement International UK has hailed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, for the professional conduct of officers and men of Nigerian Army.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Media officer, Augustine Aminu KSM on behalf of the President General Dr Mike Uyi, commended the high level of professional style and approach displayed by officers and men of the Nigerian Army despite challenges of obvious provocation.

He said that the professional conduct of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt. General Farouk Yahaya is imperative and symbolic for other African countries to emulate.

“Nigeria, taunted as the giant of Africa, in terms of population, geography, human and mineral resources should lead this aggressive revolution of ending all forms of insecurity for freedom and liberation of it’s citizens, he said.

He said the sterling leadership qualities of Gen. Farouk has filled the leadership vacuum over the years to prosecute the war against terrorism.

He assured the COAS that GPMI as a family is behind him in the quest to wipe out Boko Haram, banditry among other criminal elements disturbing the peace of the country.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the effective leadership of the military authorities has direct bearing in boasting the morale of the troops as well as their successful endeavour in routing the insurgents.

“We believes that the military under General Farouk is capable of ending the over 10 year-old insurgency and other forms of insecurity and ensure the permanent return of normalcy in the country,” the statement read.

The statement further expressed delight over the recent re-organisation in the Nigeria Police Force, by the Inspector General Police Force, Usman Baba Alkali, describing the measure as a step in the right direction.

“The steps so far taken by the IGP to reorganise the security architecture of the country, we are confident that the present security challenges will soon be a thing of the past,” he said.