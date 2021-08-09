Insecurity: Group cautions AI, NGOs from discouraging troops

A group, The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) Monday cautioned Amnesty International (AI) and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country against attempts to distract and undermine the troops on the frontline.

According to the centre, the allegation of excessive use of force by security agents in the South-East is another scheme targeted at dampening the morale of security personnel helping to restore sanity across the country .

This was made known at a press conference in Abuja, when the group was addressing the systematic attack on the Armed Forces’ curbing security challenges in the country.

Comrade Paul Ikyado, the Executive Director of the SHAC, said the rights group has consistently displayed deep-seated anger against the security agencies in Nigeria for inexplicable reasons.

Ikyado noted that in the past, this has given insurgents and other criminal elements the impetus to further carry out deadly attacks on innocent Nigerians, including women and children in the North-East

The group wondered why the heinous crimes committed by the Eastern Security Network, the militant wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has been overlooked by the rights group.

The SHAC, therefore, warned Amnesty International that any more act of sabotage against troops will not be tolerated.

It further charged the leadership of the various security agencies in the country to continue to give their best in this critical point by not succumbing to the cheap blackmail perpetrated by Amnesty

The centre, however, advised Amnesty International to be circumspect in its public outings and retrace its steps, calling a spade a spade and not taking sides with terrorists and criminal groups under the guise of human rights advocates.