Insecurity: Group hails Buhari’s acknowledgement of successes, urges support for military

A non-partisan group, the Unity Advocacy Group has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Eid message on successes of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), saying it would boost morale of troops in the fight against insecurity across the country.

President Buhari in his message to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world stated that the battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion.

The group in a press release on Wednesday said it shows presidential approval of the efforts of the AFN.

According to the President “The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading.

“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the Northeast. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.

“With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North Central states where the latest military acquisitions and the Armed Forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.

“The administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the South-South, with millions of illegally refined products being impounded and illegal refineries destroyed.

“While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction.

‘‘In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases,” President Buhari added.

UAG in the press release by the convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion urged Nigerians to continue to support the AFN under General LEO Irabor.

“We urge Nigerians to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria who continue to make sacrifices for the good of our country especially now that we are approaching the 2023 General Election.”

