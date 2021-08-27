Insecurity: Group tasks Buhari on infiltrators in Nigerian Army

A socio-cultural group, Oodua Youth Coalition, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently order a background check on infiltrators and identify betrayers in the Nigerian Army.

The group also urged the president to provide the military with necessary institutional and moral support to tackle insecurity.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Tayo Oluyi, and Mr Oluwagbenga Ajongolo, president and national publicity secretary of the group.

The group stated that rising insecurity gave the impression that Nigeria was losing the battle to dissidents.

The group’s statement followed Tuesday’s attack by gunmen on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna and the earlier killings in Jos.

The statement reads: “We call on the president as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to urgently order a background check on infiltrators and identify betrayals.

“President Buhari should also unite and support patriots in the Nigeria Armed Forces as he declares war on bandits stirring the calm water of the country.

“We equally call on governors in the Southwest to wake up to the reality of growing cases of robberies in the region and fashion out how to collaborate with necessary stakeholders to arrest the situation.

“Bank robberies, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens have been recorded more than once lately in Ondo, Oyo and Ogun States.

“It is important that necessary attention is given to the situation before it becomes the new normal,” the group noted.