Insecurity: Group warns against plot to blackmail Service Chiefs



A non-governmental organisation known as Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA) has warned against alleged plot by some people to blackmail the Service Chiefs and the Nigerian security agencies in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram and bandits across the nation.



The group also called on the government and the military high command to look into every issue that might brew discontent within the ranks and file of the Nigerian security men.





Addressing a news conference Sunday in Abuja, the national coordinator of the group, Chidi Omeje and the secretary of mobilisation Aliyu Ibrahim, said Nigerians should ever forget in hurry the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who laid down their lives in order to defend them when the Boko Haram were holding the nation to ransom.





“When the blood-thirsty Boko Haram terrorist group began its brutal violent campaign against innocent Nigerians, the Nigerian security agencies led by the Armed Forces gallantly rose in defence of the people. Their gallantry, as we sadly note, has not been without a huge price: a number of soldiers have paid the supreme price, many others have lost their limbs or have been maimed for life, young families of military personnel have been thrown into mourning and sorrow; many more soldiers are still in harm’s way, doing all they could to defend and protect us from those who seek to destroy us.







“We in CISA represent the ordinary Nigerians on the street; patriotic citizens who believe in Nigeria. That we believe in Nigeria means that we hold dear to all the institutions and creeds that bind us together as one people under the flag of one nation.

CISA is of the firm belief that there is no time in the life of our nation that our national security interest should be neglected, denigrated, threatened or mortgaged.





“Our military for instance, fought to keep us together and has always been there to defend our dear country from external aggression and internal insurrection. Our Armed Forces have promoted world peace and brought global respect and admiration to our country through its excellent participation in peace keeping operations in various nations of the world.





“We the citizens of this nation will continue to hold dear and take pride in our ever gallant military. We also deeply appreciate the dedicated roles being played by our police force and other security and response agencies in the country who, against all odds, are working assiduously and courageously to keep us safe and protected from sundry security challenges.





“Sadly, the heaviest price our gallant officers and men are made to bear of late is the sustained unconscionable media vilification orchestrated by unpatriotic politicians and mischievous interest groups. To this set of Nigerians, not even matters of national security or the corporate existence of the country, can be spared their negative politics or religious bigotry. This unacceptable trend has gone on for far too long to the embarrassment of ordinary Nigerian citizens who truly appreciate the huge sacrifices and fighting spirit of the Nigerian security forces.”





While calling for caution, the group said: We want to sound it very clear that the Nigerian Armed Forces and indeed the entire Nigeria security apparatus are not on trial and any attempt to ridicule and destroy the image, integrity and standing of our fighting forces must be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian. In our estimation, those on trial are the double-dealing political, religious and ethnic jingoists who are hell bent in destroying our national security fabric to advance their selfish interests.



“Even as we align ourselves to the call for quick decimation of the Boko Haram terrorist group and total obliteration of banditry in our country, we do not want to believe the lie that the problem lies only with the service chiefs. The war against terror and battle against various forms of violent crimes are the responsibility of all Nigerians. Nobody should detach himself or herself from the effort to win back peace and progress in our country. We must all play our different patriotic roles in order to save our fatherland.





“What could be more horrendous than not offering our troops useful information that will help rout the adversaries but actually sabotaging their effort by leaking their movement or position to terrorists or bandits? We urge our politicians to be more concerned about this kind of unpatriotic act and find a way to drum up support for our fighting forces from their constituents. That will be more helpful.





“Finally, we also wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the government and the military high command to look into every issue that might brew discontent within the ranks to ensure that enemies of the state will not infiltrate our cherished institution. On our own part as citizens, we pledge to continue to remain appreciative of your sacrifices to the nation and pray and support you at all times.”









Related