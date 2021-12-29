Insecurity: Hamza Al-Mustapha exposes those supplying weapons, hard drugs to bandits, Boko Haram, others

Major Hamza Al- Mustapha (retd), ex- Chief Security Officer to former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha, has alleged that powerful and rich elites supply Nigerian youth weapons and drugs to perpetuate the insecurity bedevilling the country, for them to secure access to its mineral resources.

Al-Mustapha said the people behind kidnappings and banditry in Nigeria are so influential that they can join hands to fight government in cahoot with their local and foreign collaborators, warning that they will do anything and everything to protect their source of income.

He said that dealing with them would require the contribution of all that are patriotic about the country, adding that government would have to step on toes to address the security situation

Speaking in a VOA Hausa interview, monitored in Kaduna on Wednesday, Al-Mustapha said, “It is high time that every patriotic Nigerian, anyone who has Nigeria, Africa or the world at heart, everyone, should stand up and make personal contributions. Things are not moving as expected. There are people spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding.

.



“From the way they have access to weapons today in Africa, and different kinds of drugs, and from the kind of people that are given such things and they are using it, these have shown that the strength they have has started to overpower the laws of African countries, especially here in Nigeria. That is why I delved on these issues and other issues pertaining to world affairs.”





According to Al-Mustapha, many bad things are happening in the country as some few individuals have become so powerful to have acquired the means of exploring, refining and exporting the nation’s mineral resources without recourse to government, it’s laws and its support. He alleged that the few Nigerians benefitting from the country’s mineral resources seemed to be unstoppable.

“If you want to stop them, they are ever ready to use all means at their disposal to fight you.They can even do that in collaboration with their local and foreign allies. They are powerful and can fight any government that tries to stop them.

“Fighting them will require tact, reverting the laws and educating those carrying out the laws and those in government. They should know where they lag behind and where they are found wanting.

“If this arises, if things are to be corrected, toes must be stepped upon, people must be shown the right thing to do so that peace and harmony would be restored,” he said.