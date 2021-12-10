Insecurity: Herdsmen have turned Benue into theatre of war – HURIWA

In commemoration of the 2021 World Human Rights Day, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has lamented killings in Benue state since 2015, alleging that killer Fulani herdsmen have turned the state into a theater of war.

Speaking at a press conference Friday in Abuja, National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said that, apart from Benue state, different parts of the country have been recording pockets of insecurity, which is a matter of concern.

He said: “HURIWA has chosen to apply this year’s theme practically and in our context by reflecting on the series of killings by armed Fulani herders, with special focus on Benue state of Nigeria.

“This is completely our independent initiative in our capacity as a team of professionals, who have no political affiliations, but have come together to advance the single agenda of building a formidable and economically strong united Nigeria, in addition to achieving just and equitable development in our dear country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to stress here that we are interested in what is happening not only in Benue but also in Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Taraba, Adamawa and, indeed, all other states of the Middle Belt, South-South, South-East, South-West, North-West and the North-East, where these mindless Fulani militia have visited their terror on peaceful and defenseless communities, leaving in its trail blood and devastation.

“From verifiable evidence, it may take international pressure to dissuade the central government from going ahead with its entrenched active support for Fulani terrorists, going by public utterances of key officials of the current administration in Abuja, which appear apparently to be heavily sympathetic to Islamist and Fulani terrorists.”

He added: “Though herdsmen’s incursions into Benue date back to 2012, the crisis got to a head in early 2016 when militant herdsmen stormed Agatu local government area, killing close to 2,000 persons in what many, including the United Nations, described as genocide.

“Regrettably, since the advent of the present administration, despite concerted efforts to check the escalating crisis, the state has recorded many incursions of herdsmen across Benue communities, and, from Agatu to Makurdi, Guma to Logo, Buruku to Tarka, and Gwer West to Otukpo, it has been tales of sorrow, tears and blood for local farmers who lost loved ones and property.

“While the crisis and killings raged, Ortom and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Tanko Al-Makura, held several meetings to check the invasion of Benue from the neighboring state, which culminated in the signing of a peace agreement after the Agatu massacre in early 2016.

“All the peace efforts seemingly failed and the embattled communities were left with no choice but to pressure the Ortom government to enact the law prohibiting open grazing in order to put an end to the killings.

“Since then, Benue has been turned into a theatre of war; 21 out of the 23 LGAs of Benue State have suffered one form of herders’ attacks or the other. Between January, 2018, and now, armed herdsmen have reportedly killed about 1,773 people (those traced and accounted for) in Benue State. The killers obviously no longer come with cows, but AK47.

“The latest of the callous and inhuman atrocities came in the morning of November 13, 2021, when some gunmen invaded a community in Mbayatyo, Mbater council ward of Logo LGA killing scores of mourners at a wake for one of their departed relatives. What could be worse than the killing of bereaved people mourning the death of a loved one?”

Continuing, he said: “HURIWA is mostly concerned because the mass killings perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen is a violation of right to life. The sanctity of life is guaranteed under section 33(1) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which provides: ‘Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria’.

“There is no doubt also that the various killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen violate not only the Nigerian Constitution but also opens them up for criminal liabilities/charges for multiple murders under the Criminal Code Act/Law or Penal Code Act/Law depending on whether the crime was committed in southern or northern Nigeria respectively. Why then has government not been able to prosecute any of them?

“More so, if every governor had remained resolutely committed in providing security and wellbeing of their citizens as Governor Ortom and a few other governors are doing, the present security challenges would have been a thing of the past.

“We call on President Buhari to heed to the voice of reason by Governor Ortom and other governors that have raised concerns on the present dangers facing the Nigerian state occasioned by the atrocious activities of these Fulani herdsmen invaders.

“The President can still redeem his good name by supporting and partnering with state governors and other leaders who have seen existential threats posed by these attackers in order to stave off the imminent disintegration of the country under his watch.”

