Insecurity: How gunmen stormed peace meeting, killed 3 Imo monarchs

The security challenge facing the Nigeria’s south-eastern region took a turn for the worse Monday when gunmen stormed a stakeholders’ meeting in Nnenasaa, headquarters of Njaba local government of Imo state, killing two traditional rulers.

Blueprint gathered that the meeting was being held to find a lasting solution to the lingering security problem in the local government area, particularly the activities of unknown gunmen.

One of our correspondents learnt that over 10 traditional rulers were in attendance.

The names of the dead monarchs were given as the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

In the ensuing melee, some attendees who got injured were rushed to the hospital, while others were also lucky to have escaped unhurt.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the command had commenced investigation into the attack.

Bandits neutralised

And in a combined air and ground assaults, troops neutralised over 50 bandits in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, the Kaduna state government has said.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said Tuesday in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the bandits were killed at the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari council.

“Over 50 bandits have been neutralized during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.

“According to operational feedback to the Kaduna state government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

“Following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship, and were wiped out.

“After this, armed bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa, and were struck effectively by the gunship. Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces.

“A second helicopter gunship joined the operations, and many more fleeing bandits were neutralized by precise strikes. Assessment revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralised during the joint operation.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the operational feedback, and congratulated the ground troops and gunship crews on the rout. He urged them to sustain the momentum and bring even more bandits to their bitter end,” Aruwan said.

Eight terrorists killed

In a related development, about eight terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) and Boko Haram were killed in an encounter with troops of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigeria’s counter terrorism operation in the North-east.

Army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement Monday.

He said the eight terrorists died during two different encounters.

“The first incident took place on Monday at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wulgo, Borno state. The second took place around 151 Battalion location where their gun truck ran over a Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device. Four terrorists died in each of the operations,” he said.

He said fighting equipment such as AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 50 rounds of 7.62mm special were also recovered from them.

The statement further quoted the chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya as commending the efforts of the troops and urged them to be more focused.

The statement reads: “Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) deployed alongside Cameroonian Defence Force have exterminated four ISWAP/BHTs at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wulgo, on 18 October 2021.

“The vigilant troops successfully foiled an attempted infiltration of the terrorists group into the camp, while on a patrol to dominate their area of responsibility. The troops swiftly responded with overwhelming volume of fire and spontaneous reinforcement from the Battalion Headquarters, compelling the terrorists to retreat.

“Troops immediately carried out a hot pursuit and exploitation after the encounter, along the terrorists’ route of withdrawal and neutralised three BHTs. The gallant troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 50 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“In another development, four ISWAP/BHTs terrorists have met their Waterloo same date, around 151 Battalion location. The terrorists were burnt beyond recognition, as their Gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns ran over Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device. Own troops are currently conducting further exploitation ahead of the location to clear any surviving terrorist.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the efforts of the troops and charged them to remain aggressive and focused, as they dominate their areas of operational responsibility, in order to ensure complete extermination of the terrorists and restoration of normalcy.”