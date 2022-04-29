Insecurity: IGP Baba wants military to return to statutory duties

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has made case for the military to return to its statutory responsibilities in order to focus on more important national issues.

Baba made the advocacy while playing host to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, Thursday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The police boss stated that the military in support of the civil authority were being overstretched in every part of the country.

Pushing for quick end to the situation he said: “The issue of maintenance of law and order, the issue of enforcing law and order, the issue of making sure that people go about their lawful businesses is certainly the work of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

“We are very much appreciative of the roles you have been playing in coming to the aid of the civil authority, to the extent that you have been overstretched, you are always everywhere in this country, performing both the military and civil duties.

“We really hope that there will be a time when we have the military really go back to its statutory responsibilities, and ensure that other agencies that are in charge of safety and security of the nation also perform their duties without stretching the Military.

“It is what we have as the last resort, we shouldn’t be bringing it out at the slightest moment of provocation or threat or violence. Military should come out as the last resort always.”

According to IGP Baba, the Mobile Police Force (MPF), Strike Force and special security forces of other security agencies needed to up their games.

“I think there are issues, where maybe, the Police Mobile Force, and other agencies that have also strike forces and so on, could be visibly around the communities and societies, while we maintain our Armed Forces in serious business in the air, land and water.”

He thanked the CDS for all the support the military has been giving to the police and other security agencies in addressing internal security.

Earlier, the CDS stated that continuous tactics’ review was key to overcoming internal insecurity in the country.

General Irabor noted that threats and security challenges across the globe have remained dynamic, and therefore required dynamic responses to tackle them.

The CDS said the time had come for the security agencies in Nigeria to begin to look at new approaches of improving their efficiency in handling security threats.

“Threats all over the world remain very dynamic and in our space, Nigeria, there are transformations of these threats in various dimensions.

“So what it requires is for us to continuously review the mechanics of addressing them. Given that these challenges and threats are internal, the Police certainly needs to be at the forefront.

“We believe the time has come for us to begin to look at new avenues to be able to improve on our efficiency, the level of our efficiency in handling these issues. That is the reason why I have come today.”

