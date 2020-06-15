Insecurity: IGP briefs Buhari, says 717 rape cases reported, 631 concluded- IGP



The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu said Monday that about 717 rape incidents have been reported in the last five months.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the IGP said 799 suspects have been arrested by the police.He said 631 of the reported cases have been conclusively investigated and charged to court while 52 cases are under investigation.



He said although COVID-19 restrictions brought a surge in rape and gender-based violence, the police have been tackling the scourge with the help of some non-governmental organizations and Civil Society Organisations working in the field. “We are here to brief you on sexual and gender based violence and the action that the government has been taking, particularly the Nigeria Police.

“It has come to the public knowledge now that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we have surge in cases of rape and gender-based violence. These are cases that are now coming up but we want to let members of the public know that, rape and gender based violence has been there.

“The law enforcement agents have been dealing with these cases, in most cases, members of the public are not aware of the actions that the law enforcement agents have been taking.



“The Nigeria Police so far from January-May 2020, we have recorded about 717 rape incidents that were reported across the country, about 799 suspects have been arrested, 631 cases conclusively investigated and charged to court and 52 cases are left and under investigation.

“The police and other security agencies and other non-governmental Organisations have been collaborating, to see to it that these cases of rape and gender based violence are dealt with.



“The NGOs and CSOs that have the capacity to deal with this kind of offenses, have been cooperating with law enforcement agencies in capacity building, management of victims of rape and similar offenses and procedures for collecting evidence, towards successful prosecution.

“The government has taken the matter to another level now because of the scourge we have noticed. I will call on every Nigerian that has or comes across any victim of sexual offenses or rape or gender based violence, to quickly report to law enforcement agents. Because, keeping it without reporting it will give room for the perpetrators to continue to commit the offenses.



“It is a very wicked offense, it is very serious offense, it is very wicked of an individual to engage in rape or defilement. And there are a lot of causes, some are doing it for ritual purposes, some are doing it because they are within the family and they see the victims and have the urge to go into it and do it. But such people should not be allowed to go scot-free,” he said.