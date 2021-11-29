Insecurity in Tarka varsity: VC appeals to FG to construct ₦13bn road, fence

Vice chancellor, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Professor Anande Richard Kimbir, Sunday appealed to the federal government to intervene in the construction of perimeter fence and road linking the university to stem the challenge of insecurity within and around the institution.

He said the institution needed at least the sum of thirteen billion naira for the two projects noting that ₦7.2 billion is required for the road and ₦5.8 billion for the perimeter fence.

Briefing journalists after his fourth anniversary thanksgiving service as vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Kimbir, noted that the absence of a parameter fence round the university land remained a sore pill for the university management.

He said the threat of kidnapping and cultists intrusion was real for them in the institution considering the April 24, 2021 experience, where some students were kidnapped.

He said the university has primary challenges that must be surmounted for excellent achievement of its mandate, which included employment, accommodation among others earlier mentioned.

“In spite of visible government interventions, funds are never available when needed and never enough for all that need to be done. If we have the needed funds, the other challenges will shy away.



“The university cannot employ needed manpower now due to policy changes and restrictions by government. Staff retires and die every year and there is need to replace them so that work will continue, but the university cannot do that as at when necessary.

“On the issue of accommodation, up till now, the university can only accommodate only 25 percent of our student population. The Public/Private Partnership (PPP) is desirable and solicited for,” he added.



Prof. Kimbir said despite challenges, the university has recorded many achievements including construction of solar power system which provides electricity 24 hours, construction of roads within campus, online teaching (virtual instruction) which is now an option in the university, development of improved cowpeas variety among many others.