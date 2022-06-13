Insecurity: Install CCTV at worship centres, Kwara police tells religious bodies

The Kwara state poliice command has directed religious bodies in the state to install Circuit Camera Televisions (CCTV) devices as well as beef up security with employment of private guards at their various worship centres.

The comnand also directed the leadership of commercial motorcycle opeators union to commence adequate profiling of their members with a view to identifying criminal elements who might want to relocate to the state following the recent ban of commercial motorcyclists by the Lagos state government.

The command according to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi took the measures as parts of strategies to forstall any security breach.

The statement reads “The commissioner of Police, Kwara state command, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+), held a security meeting with the command’s strategic security managers on Friday 10/6/2022, at the Police Officers Mess, Ilorin.

“The meeting was convened to review the existing security strategies in the state, the command was not unaware of some security breaches in some states leading to the death of many citizens, the banning of Okada operations in some States, especially Lagos State which has sent jitters in the spines of some Kwarans, owing to the proximity of Kwara state to Lagos State; nursing the fears that the banned Okada operators may head for Kwara State with all its attendants risks.

“Consequently, the CP directed area commanders, Dpos and Command’s Tactical Units to intensify patrols in their AORs, intensify intelligence gathering and to also apply effective mobilization of vigilante groups, hunters and other local security apparatus in their AORs.

“He also called on Motorcycle and Tricycles Unions in Kwara state to embark on adequate profiling of both existing and new members for easy identification and monitoring.

“The CP advises the leadership of religious bodies on the appropriateness of putting some security arrangements in their places of worship, including CCTV cameras, employment of private or local guards to complement those provided by the police.

“The commissioner of police hinted of a proposed meeting with relevant non-state actors, student bodies to also discuss on ways by which the police Command could serve the citizens better.”

