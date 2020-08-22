Insecurity: Is Nigeria winning the war?

President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) edge over the ousted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 presidential election was the promise to put an end to insecurity in the country, however, six years after the country continues to battle with insecurity. In this report ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU examines the situation and efforts to curb it.

Insecurity remains a source of concern to many Nigerians and has over time been a cardinal point in electioneering campaigns. The scenario was no different in the run off to the 2015 general election which saw a former Military Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari being elected as president in a race against the incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan,

Prior to Buhari’s election as president the dreaded terrorist group Boko Haram were in charge of some local governments in the North-east, even as attacks on communities in the North-west and North-central states was a regular occurrence.

This is as the South also battled with crimes like militancy, high profile kidnapping, and armed robbery, among others. It was obvious that Nigeria was losing hundreds if not thousands to insecurity between 2010 and 2015.

The security situation basically spurred Nigerians, for the first time in many years, to vote out an incumbent government bringing on board the candidate of the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who they believe with his military experience could help win the war against the daunting insecurity challenges bedevilling the country. However, the question on the lips of many Nigerians is how well the administration has tackled the situation having spent the first four-year term and over one year of the second term in power.

We’ve done our best – Buhari

For the President, much has been achieved while more still needed to be done. “Nigerians know that we have done our best. However, what is coming out of the North-West and North-Central is very disturbing.

“We are making available resources to them to even do better. From the reports I am getting, they could do much better, they could do much better. But we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties,” Buhari stated while assessing the state of security in the country.

He described the situation, particularly in the North-west and North-central as “very disturbing” noting that his administration inherited attacks by terrorist groups.

Everywhere appears unsafe – CAN

Conversely, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that President Buhari has been unwilling to accept counsel on how to tackle the raging of insecurity and everywhere appeared to be unsafe.

Special Assistant to the CAN president on Media and Strategic Communication, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, who spoke recently on behalf of the association, said the president had consistently turned a deaf ear to “godly and patriotic counsel.”

According to the Christian body, “We have been hearing cases of sabotage and poor remunerations. It is unbelievable that countries like Chad and Cameroon are overcoming their security challenges.

“CAN has been consistently and persistently calling on President Buhari, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to overhaul the security agencies in the country for effective and efficient service delivery. But the presidency has done nothing to this godly and patriotic counsel.

“Turning a deaf ear to this voice of reason is why there have been unending killings in the land by criminals parading themselves as terrorists, herdsmen killers, bandits, kidnappers and others. The menace is unprecedented, unfortunate and unacceptable.

“We call on the government to overhaul the entire security agencies with a view to injecting new officers with new visions and new ideas. We can’t be doing the same thing and expect to see different results.

“There is an urgent need to do the needful if we want to end the killings in the country. There’s nowhere that is safe and secure. Criminals are operating as if our security operatives are on holiday. Let the federal government wake up from its slumber to its primary responsibilities.”

It’s a serious challenge – Alobi

A security expert and former Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lawrence Alobi, has said that the insecurity in Nigeria was becoming a serious challenge.

In a phone chat with Blueprint Weekend Alobi said, “Insecurity in the country is becoming a very serious challenge, which is very disturbing to every concern Nigeria. Because it has almost overwhelmed the security agencies and this is not good enough, considering the fact that the primary responsibility of every government is for the welfare of the citizens.

“The way it is now with the killings and fear everywhere to the extent that some people are even considering license to procure arms, which I don’t subscribe to, shows that no one is safe.

“Well, it all went wrong from the beginning. The beginning is that the Police is the primary agency for internal security but this agency has been so destroyed and weakened. So, when the military came on board, the military tried to destroy the Police, they tried to make the Police impotent, they tried to make the Police in effective. And this trend has continued.

“The Police is been run down, the Police is the least paid when you compare with other security agencies in the world. The police is ill-equipped. There are about 200 million Nigerians and less number of policemen. Nigeria is so large in terms of topography and land mass and rather than equipping the police to be strong and firm the Force is being destroyed.

“The military have their own role; the Constitution says the military can come in to aid the Police in internal security. Then it is aiding, not to distort the function of the Police. The Police have now become more or less impotent.

“Also, affecting the country is bad governance and corruption. Not just the police, most security agencies in Nigeria are not properly funded and equipped. Security is not just government business. Section 24 E of the 1999 Constitution as amended says the citizens are to assist security agencies to maintain law and order. In Nigeria most citizens don’t believe they have a role to perform for the betterment of the security system.

“Also, the holistic thing that needed to be done is that our attitude needs to change, both the leaders and the led need to change their attitude towards service and helping each other. So, everything is about attitudes.

“Aside these, the government need to provide enabling environment that will help create job opportunities for our youths.”

Resurgence of insecurity extreme

For the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) resurgence of insecurity in the country has taken very extreme dimensions, even as they have called on President Buhari to change security heads in the country to check incessant killings of Nigerians.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement on, Tuesday, said “even the blind knows that the resurgence of insecurity in the country has taken very extreme dimensions.

“As we noted in our recent press statement on insecurity in Nigeria, many communities in the North-east and North-west geopolitical zone of Nigeria have been deserted for a long time owing to the prevailing insecurity.

“The lives of our fellow compatriots, many of whom are workers, have been turned into a living hell due to the protracted security challenge in the country. So, many lives, families, dreams, and prospects have been torn asunder and many people have been inflicted with scars that may never heal throughout their lifetime. And some people want Nigerians to be quiet. No way!”

NLC, while warning that the Congress would not hesitate to expose those playing politics with security issues in the country, said there were efforts by some faceless groups to politicise, discredit, discourage and demobilise credible, progressive, and patriotic voices speaking out courageously on the rising insecurity across the country.

The statement added that the Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and other well-meaning Nigerians have come under scathing attacks from these hired gongs and masked town criers whose penchant is to play the Ostrich on behalf of their sponsors while Rome burns.

On the reports purportedly issued by the military high command warning state governors against criticising the military over its handling of the resurgence of insecurity all over the country, the NLC boss wondered that such action can be taken by the military who should know better.

“Our response is to doubt that such statements actually came from our military high command. If it is true that such statements truly emanated from an institution that is supposed to be under the sovereignty of the people as reposed on elected democratic leadership at all levels, then it is quite unfortunate.

“While saluting the gallantry and sacrifice by members of our Armed Forces, it is important to note that no person or institution is beyond constructive criticism especially by the people they claim to serve.

“Under this democratic dispensation, no person carries the weight of the expectations, hopes, and aspirations of the people than their elected leaders. Any attempt to belittle or dismiss their mandate would be tantamount to undermining the will of the Nigerian people, our democratic foundations, and our sovereignty as a state.

“We wish to warn meddlesome interlopers whose stock in trade is to sing for attention or to perform for the highest bidder to cease and desist from aggravating the hurt in the minds of many Nigerians especially those in the conflict zones who live every day as if it is their last day.

“Even when the corpse of another person resembles a log of wood, our humanity must evoke some empathy with the suffering, the wounded and the grieving otherwise we would be worse than the dead.

“The NLC will not hesitate to expose those playing politics with the lives of ordinary Nigerians being wasted on daily basis.

“We once again call on Mr. President to rejig the security apparatus in the country. We need to try new tactics and new capable hands. Enough of the bloodshed already! We refuse to be reduced to a land of blood, tears, misery, fears, and pains. Nigerians will not be cowed.”

Nigeria can win war against insecurity if… – Adamu

A security risk management expert Dr. Kabir Adamu has said that President Buhari needed to implement its economic blueprint.

Adamu, who is the Managing Director, Beacon Consulting Ltd, in a phone chat with our correspondent said, “Yes Nigeria as a country can win the war against insecurity if we as a country are committed to tackling the root causes of the insecurity. Unfortunately I don’t think we are doing that yet.

“Almost all the available data indicate that all the root causes are still there. Just a few days ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released unemployment rate, which is about 27 per cent but if you look at some statistics it’s even higher than that.

“Then not too long ago the poverty statistics was also released and some states, like Sokoto, have up to 70 per cent.

“So, these underline causes are still there and the structural imbalance that is breeding the perception of marginalization are part of the root causes of insecurity in some part of the country I used the world perception, because politics is all about the number and when you don’t have the number you join others. So, that perception is across the country.

“The eastern part of the country are not happy because they have not produce a President, there is a huge perception of marginalization among them.

“There is no part of the country you go to that you will not see that perception of marginalisation. It is so because the three tiers of government are not functioning effectively. So the root causes of the insecurity are unfortunately not been addressed.

“They have the template. If you look at Buhari administration’s economic blueprint it talks about virtually everything; from political empowerment, to economic, food security and health security. But the problem is implementation.

“So, I think, to win the war against insecurity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) need to look at inward and seek where it has gone wrong. They need to go back to that blueprint they came up with. If they can implement that blueprint with all commitment and seriousness some of these insecurity issues will effectively addressed.”

Speaking further he said, “There is also the need to build nation coercion. The feeling that some people are being left behind needs to be addressed.

“More people should be carried along in terms of appointment especially at the federal level. National integration will away help address some of these insecurity issues.

“And then issues around climate change also need to taken seriously. I heard him talking about it, but he need to be more committed to it.

“If you correct all these structural issues all of these will be taken care off because there is no amount of money you spend in the purchase of equipment, if corruption is still there, then you are wasting your time.”