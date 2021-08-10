Insecurity: ISSS Registrar advocates synergy among security agencies

Newly appointed Registrar of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies (ISSS), Abuja, Dr. Idakwoji Sunday, has called for greater collaboration among security agencies in Nigeria to ensure effective fight against insecurity bedeviling the country.

The new ISSS boss, who made the call in an interview with Blueprint, Monday, said this became necessary following escalating security situation in the country, lamenting that should the situation be allowed unaddressed, nobody would be safe in the land.

Dr. Idakwoji, a former lecturer at the post-graduate centre of the National Teachers Institute (NTI) Kaduna, noted that the nation’s livelihood lies in the ability of security agents to ensure that farmers, students, civil servants and entrepreneurs go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

“Security agents have much to offer to Nigerians, especially to farmers to enable them go to farm, for students to go to school, for civil servants to go to work and for travelers to travel even at night without fear of molestation.

“For the Nigerian security agents to achieve success, there must be co-operation and collaboration among the agents; the Army, the Navy, the Airforce, the Police, the paramilitary as well as the Institute. We have started making consultations for all to work in synergy. Though government at all levels are doing their best by responding to distress calls, more needs to be done by way of collaboration.

“Every child in school is important, irrespective of tribe. Nigerians need to work and show the world that we can make it,” he said.

Idakwoji assured that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear as the new Registrar of the Institute, assuring the Institute has much in stock to share to Nigeria.

According to him, the chief security agents such Customs, Immigration, Police, Armed forces have lot to benefit from the Institute because the institute goes into research and find out problems and how to handle same.

He said the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies has graduated over 95 grandaunts since inception about four years ago, adding that he has mapped out plans for Nigerians benefit from many of the Institute’s numerous programmes.

“Since my appointment as the Institute’s Registrar, I have mapped out strategic things to do to make it more unique, and for it to be the best security institute in Nigeria and Africa through delivery of expert ideas on how to achieve peace in the country,” Dr Idakwoji stated.