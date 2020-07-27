Insecurity: JIBWIS urges prayers, fasting

The national chairman, Council of Ulama’a Jamatu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has called on Nigerians, particularly Muslims to observe fasting within the first 10 days of Dhul Hijja.

He also called for intensive prayer for peace, security and prosperity of the country.

Sheikh Jingir said the country desires prayers to Allah for His forgiveness.

He stated this in a press briefing at his office, in Jos.

“May Allah open for us the grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah so that we can go to perform hajj (next year), may He open our markets and may He also open the hearts of our leaders to love us and to also lead us with compassion,” he said.

Shiekh Jingir admonished Muslims to desist from committing social vices, saying that they should endeavor to help the needy.

“As Eid-el-Adha approaches, those that can afford to slaughter sacrificial animals should share from what they slaughter with those that cannot afford,” he stated.