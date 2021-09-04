Insecurity: KADSIECOM suspends election in 4 councils…Police vow to strictly enforce vehicular ban

Less than 20 hours to Saturday’s local government election in Kaduna state, the Kaduna state Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has suspended the polls in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, and Zango Kataf local government areas.

This is as the Nigeria Police have vowed to strictly enforce vehicular ban according to a press statement by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) for the state, ASP Muhammad Jalige.

“Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Abdullahi Mudassiru, has urged motorists to adhere to the state government’s ban on vehicular movement between Midnight Friday and 6pm on Saturday, as the restriction will be strictly enforced by the police,” the statement read.

The command equally warned that no large gatherings or campaign of whatever guise would be tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours, just as violators would be dealt with according to extant laws of the state.

KADSIECOM had earlier scheduled the polls across the 23 local government areas of the state. Chairman, KADSIECOM, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, however, told reporters, Friday in Kaduna, that the election had been suspended for security reasons.

According to the commission boss, the election in the four local governments had been postponed till September 25 to give security agencies more time to prepare to forestall breakdown of law and order in the four councils.

“We are all aware of the recent escalation of the security situation in Kaduna state. I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the state, that security reports in the state would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the local government councils election in a number of local government areas.

“Consequently, in order to protect lives and property, including those of our election staff and materials, we have had to suspend the election in a number of local government areas and reschedule the election in these local government areas for a later date.

“After due consultation with members of the Commission, the KADSIECOM has decided to rescheduled the 2021 local government councils election in the following Local Government Areas: Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Zangon Kataf.”