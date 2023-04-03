Insecurity: Kaduna announces 24-hour curfew 

Kaduna state government has imposed 24-hour curfew on Sabongari Nassarawa and Tirkaniya within the Kaduna city in Chikun local government of Kaduna state following urban gang violence that left two dead.

Kaduna state government in a terse statement Monday signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the curfew takes immediate effect and the public will be informed of any update.

He urged residents of the stated areas to observe the curfew, adding that security agencies will be on alert to enforce the curfew in the stated areas in order to restore law and order while investigation into the violence is completed.

“The Kaduna state government hereby announces the immediate imposition of 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun local government area.

“This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location, to restore order as investigations proceed. Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately. Further updates will be communicated accordingly,” Aruwan added.

