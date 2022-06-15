Insecurity: Kaduna, Jigawa pilgrims relocated to Kano

The airlift of intending pilgrims from Kaduna and Jigawa states for the 2022 Hajj to Saudi Arabia have been relocated to Malam Aminu International Airport, Kano.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) zonal coordinator, Kano zone, Alhaji Lawal Ahmed Katsina, gave the indication during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday in Kano.

Lawal, who stated that the emergency decision became pertinent, considering the security situation in Kaduna state, noted that the safety of pilgrims would not be compromised.

The NAHCON zonal coordinator said arrangement has been concluded for a hitch free airlift of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, adding that both Kaduna and Jigawa boards were duly briefed on the emergency decision.

Meanwhile, the first batch of intending pilgrims from Kaduna scheduled to depart Nigeria Tuesday, June 14 on Azman Air has been shifted.

Kaduna state has 2,491 intending pilgrims, the highest allocation in the 2022 hajj exercise.

