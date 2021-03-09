Insecurity: Kaduna PFN chairman urges unity, proactive govt action

Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Kaduna state chapter, Apostle Emmanuel Bako, has lamented the insecurity ravaging Nigeria, while urging unity among Nigerians and proactive preventive measures from the government.

Speaking at the golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the Senior Pastor, House of Purpose Ministry, Apostle Yakubu Yusuf, in Kaduna Tuesday, Apostle Emmanuel said government should be concerned about the security and wellbeing of everybody, especially the citizens in rural areas who have little or no security coverage.



The PFN Chairman urged Nigerians to unite irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation to tackle the issue of insecurity and stamp it out of the country, adding that the task of securing the nation should not be left in the hands of government alone.



He tasked the government to recognise contributions of traditional and religious leaders in the various communities and work together with them to secure the nation.

“As a Church, our job is to preach peaceful coexistence, and above all encourage our members to help, comfort and support one another as a family and as a people. If we do that we will go a long way at ensuring peace and harmony reign not only in Kaduna state but the country at large,” he said.



Emmanuel Bako, who described Apostle Yusuf as his spiritual son, said he has watched his life of sacrifice, commitment and dedication to the course of the kingdom, hence he joined to celebrate the grace of God upon his life.



He said, “In the years ahead, I see Apostle Yakubu Yusuf as a global figure that God is going to use to impact nations beginning from his home base, Ungwan Sunday in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the celebrant, Apostle Yakubu Yusuf, said it was the hand of God upon his life that has enabled him to witness his 50th birthday celebration.

“It is never any efforts of mine, but the doing of God, and all I can do is to return all praises to God for His faithfulness upon His Church as a family, upon me as a man to witness this remarkable day,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.