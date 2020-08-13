Insecurity: Kaduna relaxes curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGAs



The Kaduna state government has relaxed the curfew in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas in Kaduna state.

However, the 24-hour curfew in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas persists.

The Kaduna state government imposed a 24-hour curfew following the June 11 and 12 crises that rocked the area in the aftermath of the killing and discovery of the body of a farmer in the area.

A terse statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday said the curfew time will now be 6pm to 6am.



Aruwan noted that the relaxed curfew was at the instance of security agencies operating in the Southern Kaduna axis.

“Following a review, the military and police carrying out internal security operations in Southern Kaduna have recommended that the curfew hours in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs be reduced.

“Accordingly, the curfew hours in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs will be from 6pm to 6am daily, effective today.



“However, the 24-hour curfew in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs will be sustained while close monitoring of the security situation in the two LGAs continues,” Aruwan said.